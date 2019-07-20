FDA: Target, Fresh Market recall certain salads, sandwiches over Listeria

Sandwiches and salads sold at Target and Fresh Market have been recalled over Listeria concerns. (Source: FDA)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sat 3:01 PM, Jul 20, 2019

(CNN) - The Fresh Market and Target are recalling some of their salads and sandwiches because of possible Listeria contamination.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, there are two brands they’re worried about right now – both made by Elevation Foods: Archer Farms and Freskët.

Officials at Elevation Foods said they found the problem after testing some egg salad. Now, they're trying to figure out where it came from.

In the meantime, here's the list of what's been recalled:

With Archer Farms, it's the egg salad and deviled egg sandwiches made on June 18.

With Freskët, it’s their egg salad, along with their tuna salad and Thai lobster salad.

No one has gotten sick yet but listeria bacteria can be serious, even deadly for some people – including kids.

If you have any of the recalled food, you can bring it back to where you bought it for a refund.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus