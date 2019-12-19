FDA approves Ebola vaccine

Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 11:36 PM, Dec 19, 2019

(CNN) - Ebola is arguably one of the most feared viruses and the Food and Drug Administration just approved a vaccine to prevent it for the first time ever in the United States.

The FDA has approved an Ebola vaccine for the first time in the U.S. (Source: CNN)

The vaccine is called Ervebo and was designed by pharmaceutical giant, Merck.

Ebola cases are rare in the U.S. and typically involve healthcare workers treating those who have been infected by the virus.

The Zaire strain of the deadly virus has killed upwards of 2,000 people in the current outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Deaths in the 2014 outbreak in West Africa surpassed 11,000.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus