FDA can’t prove its opioid strategy worked, study says

A study states the FDA couldn't asses it achieved its outcomes for a strategy to identify and reduce opioid abuse. (Source: CNN)
Updated: Mon 1:49 PM, Dec 30, 2019

(CNN) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration can't show a key program meant to address opioid misuse and abuse actually paid off.

According to a new study published Monday in Journal of the American Medical Association Internal Medicine, researchers reviewed more than 9,700 pages of FDA documents pertaining to the agency’s “risk evaluation and mitigation strategy,” which launched in 2012.

As part of its strategy, the FDA mandated drug makers offer education on safe prescribing and that they create medication guides informing patients of risks.

The federal agency also required companies to provide reports on prescriber behavior and patient safety.

The new study concluded that more than five years after implementation, the FDA was unable to assess whether these outcomes were achieved because manufacturers did not gather the right kind of data.

The agency says the opioid crisis continues to be one of its top public health priorities.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, opioid prescription rates have been on a downward trend in recent years.

But in some counties, those rates are still many times higher than the national average.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
