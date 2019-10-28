FDA cautions against CBD use for pregnant or breast feeding women

Studies from the National Institute on Drug Abuse show that a growing number of pregnant women in the United States are using the drug cannabis and CBD products.

CBD products have become more popular in recent years. If you are pregnant or breastfeeding, you might have questions about whether these products are safe for you.

The Food and Drug Administration is advising against the use of CBD, THC and other marijuana-related products in any form during pregnancy or while breastfeeding.

Local health officials and CBD experts say there's not enough research available yet to understand the long-term effects during or after pregnancy.

“There’s not a lot of scientific data out there on the effects of marijuana and CBD use during pregnancy,” said Kayla Erickson, RN at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital.

The FDA says it is continuing to collect and study the data on the possible harmful effects of CBD during pregnancy and while breastfeeding, but right now it says there is a significant cause for concern. It says products used containing THC during pregnancy and while breastfeeding is more harmful.

“CBD and THC can cross the placental barrier and can also pass through breast milk,” said Erickson.

Jesse Bates, Manager at Evolution Health and Wellness + CBD in Eau Claire said there are many benefits to using CBD products like reducing inflammation, nausea and general pain.

“It's got its benefits, but we need more research into it and that all comes with more information,” said Bates. “Consult with your doctor or physician first before trying CBD, especially if you're pregnant or nursing.”

Some consumers say they think CBD products could be a help to pregnant women dealing with first trimester symptoms.

“Because of the naturalness of it, I think it would be very beneficial for pregnant women,” said Ella May Kay of Fall Creek. “I would do homework on it before I ever recommend a pregnant woman take it.”

Health officials say to always consult your doctor with any questions.

“If you’re questioning what you can and can’t use, I would speak with your provider and you guys can make a joint decision on what’s best for you and your pregnancy,” said Erickson.

The FDA says there can be a potential for CBD products to be contaminated with substances that may pose a risk to the fetus or breastfed baby, including THC. It says it's still investigating the effects of CBD and pregnancy.

For more information from the FDA, click here.

