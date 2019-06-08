FDA issues recall of Kroger brand frozen berries over possible Hepatitis A contamination

The Center Disease Control says some symptoms of Hepatitis A are fatigue, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea and jaundice. (Source: KSLA)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sat 8:17 PM, Jun 08, 2019

(KSLA/Gray News) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall of Kroger brand frozen blackberries on Friday, June 7 for possible Hepatitis A virus contamination.

The FDA has advised consumers to not eat and throw away frozen fruits from Kroger packaged under the store’s “Private Selection” brand.

Here is a list of the recalled products:

* Private Selection Frozen Berry Medley, 48 oz (BEST BY: 07-07-20; UPC: 0001111079120)

* Private Selection Frozen Triple Berry Medley, 16 oz (BEST BY: 06-19-20; UPC: 0001111087808)

* Private Selection Frozen Blackberries, 16 oz (BEST BY: 06-19-20, 07-02-20; UPC: 0001111087809)

According to a statement released by the FDA, there are no reported cases of Hepatitis A linked to the consumption of the berries at this time.

