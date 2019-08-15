FEMA officials assessing storm damage in Wisconsin

LA CROSSE CO., Wis. (WEAU) -- This week, officials with FEMA and Wisconsin Emergency Management began preliminary damage assessments in 18 counties after several severe storms in July.
FEMA officials say teams are meeting with local emergency managers in La Crosse and Monroe counties on Thursday.
They're reviewing documentation and receipts for costs related to flooding and severe storms.
Officials say this is the first step in potentially requesting federal assistance for the communities affected.