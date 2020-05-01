FEMA working with Wisconsin to provide resources during pandemic

Thursday, Governor Evers announced more than 200,000 N95 respirator masks had been delivered to the state for front-line healthcare workers.

FEMA will also be sending the state technology to help decontaminate N95 respirator masks. That technology will extend the life of those masks, which are in short supply nationally. FEMA Region 5 Administrator James Joseph said he is in communication with the governor's emergency management staff daily, to ensure Wisconsin has the resources needed to ensure people are staying safe. He also said this need for federal assistance is unprecedented.

“This has been an unprecedented situation nationally. Never before has the federal government or FEMA dealt with a major presidential disaster declaration in all 50 states at the same time,” he said. “Never before has a state had to deal with a state-wide emergency of this magnitude.”

Along with the personal protection equipment delivery, Joseph said FEMA is working to expand capacity at locations like prisons and nursing homes in the eastern side of the state. Although western Wisconsin has not yet seen the need for additional capacity yet, Joseph said they will work with the state health department to monitor that need.