FIrefighter treated for injuries at house fire

One firefighter was treated for an injury to his leg after a fire broke out in a the town of Leon.

Sparta Fire Chief Mike Arnold says officials were dispatched to a house on Jamboree Road that was reported to be fully engulfed.

All occupants were confirmed to be out of the house and the fire spread quickly.

The house has extensive damage but some family possessions were saved and the house is insured, according to Arnold. The fire is believed to have started on the deck.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.