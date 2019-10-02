Facebook group battles bullies with the Kindness Bucket Brigade

Have you ever thought the world needed more kindness?

A Facebook group started locally is looking to spread kindness all across the world.

The group is called, The Kindness Bucket Brigade and is accomplishing that and so much more.

The group started online by helping to stop cyber-bullying and the name comes from the old method to put out fires.

When group members would see a post where someone was being bullied, they'd leave a kind comment, tag someone else to leave another comment, and leave the #kindnessbucketbrigade.

"When we activate the kindness bucket brigade for online bullying, people area also activating it when they see that somebody needs prayers or positive vibes or if they're just having a rough day of it,” Said Wendy Babcock, the founder of the group.

The group’s actions have now translated into group members going out into the community to carry out random acts of kindness.

"I thought, let’s do something special to celebrate the one month mark and so I challenged everybody and said, hey if you go out and do a random act of kindness, post it in the group and use the hashtag kindness challenge,” Babcock said.

Babcock says since starting the group, the number of people joining has skyrocketed.

"My goal was one hundred people, and that's a lot and I bypassed that in the first few hours,” she said. “By day two we had over 250 members and it just increasingly picked up and people invited their friends and at day 39 we have over five thousand members worldwide."

Members from Eau Claire shared their stories on how they have spread kindness in the community.

"I took my granddaughter out and we went to Dollar General and we handed out roses,” said Eau Claire member, Karen Jaeger. “Then we walked with them to their vehicles and helped them with their bags. My granddaughter was like, grandma this is so awesome look at the smiles on these people’s faces."

"I regularly pay for people behind me in Starbucks,” said Shannon Crotty, another Eau Claire member. “Occasionally I'll deliver flowers to people who are drive thru wait staff. I think it's a double bonus, it makes them feel good, and it makes you feel good."

Since the kindness bucket brigade started, it has turned into so much more than just the bucket brigade mentality with motivational quotes being posted often such as: Be kind when it is possible, it is always possible.

If you would like to join the effort of spreading kindness throughout the community, click here.