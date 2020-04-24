Facebook group connects healthcare workers to RV owners during COVID-19 pandemic

For the last week, Angela St. Onge, a nurse practitioner based in Shell Lake, WI, has been living in an RV in her family’s yard to protect her family members while she works on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19.

St. Onge travels to facilities in14 counties working in post-acute and long term care.

St. Onge is a single mom to an autistic 12-year-old boy with underlying health conditions and lives with her parents who are both asthmatic. She began to seek out options to isolate from her family because of the threat of COVID-19.

A friend showed her a Facebook group called “RVs 4 MDs” which connects healthcare workers with RV owners across the country. That is where St. Onge connected with Annette McGinley and her husband, RV owners based in La Crosse, WI.

Just a few days later, McGinley and her husband drove the three hours to Shell Lake to deliver the RV, stocked with handmade quilts and a stocked fridge.

“It was really awesome to know that there is just one more way we can help out these front line workers,” McGinley says. “We are in awe of them,” McGinley says.

RVs 4 MDs began when Emily Phillips of Prosper, TX was looking for an RV for her husband, an ER doctor. She posted to Facebook and was connected to RV owner, Holly Haggard through a mutual friend.

After realizing the need for something like this, the two created a Facebook group on March 24.

Within a month, it has grown to more than 30,000 members, matching healthcare workers with RVs in nearly every state in the U.S.

“It literally blew up overnight,” Haggard says.

Phillips says it is hard to even know how many matches have been made through the group and say they never expected it to spread outside of Texas.

“I think this could be one of the biggest most positive things to go down in such a tragic time,” Phillips says. “We felt like people came out of the woodworks who felt powerless and now they have purpose.”

While it’s difficult not knowing how long she will be isolated from her family, St. Onge says having the RV gives her some peace of mind.

“I really felt it was like an answer to my prayers and it gave me a sense that there are a lot of good people in this world who want to help others,” St. Onge says.

RV owners and healthcare workers interested in getting involved can go to the Facebook group and fill out a google doc. Then a group of volunteers will work to match them.

To connect with RVs 4 MDs, click here.

