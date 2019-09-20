Facebook says it has suspended 'tens of thousands' of apps

In this June 7, 2013, file photo, the Facebook "like" symbol is illuminated on a sign outside the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. Facebook says it has suspended tens of thousands of apps made by about 400 developers as part of an investigation following the Cambridge Analytica scandal. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Updated: Fri 1:24 PM, Sep 20, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook says it has suspended tens of thousands of apps made by about 400 developers as part of an investigation following the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Starting in March 2018, Facebook started looking into the apps that have access to its users' data. The probe came after revelations that data mining firm Cambridge Analytica used ill-gotten data from millions of Facebook users through an app, then used the data to try to influence U.S. elections.

It led to a massive fallout for Facebook that included CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifying before Congress. The company is still trying to recover its reputation.

Facebook said Friday its investigation is ongoing and it has looked at millions of apps so far.

It says it banned a few apps completely and has filed lawsuits against some.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus