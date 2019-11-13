Facebook says it removed 3.2B fake accounts in 6 months

Facebook estimates that about 5% of its 2.45 billion user accounts are fake. (Source: CNN)
Updated: Wed 1:45 PM, Nov 13, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook says it removed 3.2 billion fake accounts from its service from April to September, up slightly from 3 billion in the previous six months.

Nearly all of the bogus accounts were caught before they had a chance to become “active” users of the social network, so they are not counted in the user figures the company reports regularly. Facebook estimates that about 5% of its 2.45 billion user accounts are fake.

The company said in a report Wednesday that it removed 18.5 million instances of child nudity and sexual exploitation from its main platform in the April-September period, up from 13 million in the previous six months. It says the increase was due to improvements in detection.

The report is Facebook’s fourth on standards enforcement.

