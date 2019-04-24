Facebook takes $3B charge for FTC investigation in 1Q

Facebook logo, Photo Date: April 17, 2017 / Cropped Photo: Anthony Quintano / CC BY 2.0 / (MGN)
Updated: Wed 3:19 PM, Apr 24, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook is taking a $3 billion charge as a contingency against a possible fine by the Federal Trade Commission. The agency has been investigating Facebook, but has not announced any findings yet.

The one-time charge slashes Facebook's first-quarter net income considerably, although revenue grew by 25% in the period. The FTC has been looking into whether Facebook is in violation of a 2011 agreement promising to protect user privacy.

The social network said Wednesday that its net income was 85 cents per share in the January-March period. Revenue grew 26 % to $15.08 billion from a year earlier. Excluding the charge, it earned $1.89 per share.

Analysts polled by FactSet expected earnings of $1.62 per share and revenue of $14.98 billion.

Facebook's monthly user base grew 8% to 2.38 billion.

 
