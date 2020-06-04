Fairfax Pool to remain closed for 2020 season

Fairfax Pool will remain closed for the 2020 season according to the City of Eau Claire.

The city will automatically refund any Individual and Family Season Passes that were purchased for the 2020 season.

The city says the pool will be closed because of the threat of COVID-19 but also because it is in need of repairs and the replacement of a broken water pipe which was discovered earlier this year.

This repair is expected to take several weeks to be completed with new concrete needing to be poured, cured, and then repainted.

According to the city, the extent of the repairs and expected time it will take to complete them, unfortunately, makes opening the pool not feasible.

In a statement the City of Eau Claire says, "this is a very difficult decision as we know the community of Eau Claire enjoys this wonderful facility, but we also look forward to being open in 2021 with an improved concession area, and new water play features that will be constructed this year while we are closed for the 2020 season."

