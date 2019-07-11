Fairfax to close Monday for maintenance

Fairfax Swimming Pool will be closed Monday, July 15 for maintenance.

Chippewa Falls Bernard F Willi Outdoor pool will be giving discounted group rates to Fairfax patrons, for $2.50. Wakanda Waterpark in Menomonie will also be offering a special discount to Fairfax patrons, a discounted group rate of $3.50.

Inform the front desk staff at either swimming pool that you are from Fairfax pool and you will be given the special discounted rates.

Fairfax pool members who have a super pass will gain free entry into Chippewa Falls and Menomonie swimming pools.

Anyone with questions should contact the Eau Claire Parks and Recreation at 715-839-5032

