Eau Claire Parks & Recreation announces that the Fairfax Swimming Pool will be closed this weekend, June 29 and 30 for the annual YMCA Swim Meet.

With temperatures reaching the 90 degree mark on these days, Eau Claire Parks, Recreation, and Forestry encourages Fairfax patrons to use the municipal pools in Chippewa Falls and Menomonie.

If there are questions, patrons should contact the Eau Claire Parks and Recreation Department at (715) 839-5032.