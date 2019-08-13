Fake robbery report lands man in jail

One man is behind bars after reporting a fake robbery.

Eau Claire police tell us officers were called to the Taco Bell on Hastings Way shortly after 10 p.m. Monday night. They were responding to a report of an armed robbery in progress, but police say that was not the case and the robbery was a false report.

They arrested a 24-year-old man for disorderly conduct at the scene.

His name has not been released yet.

This is the second false report in the Chippewa Valley in less than a week. On August 8th, a woman in Chippewa Falls was arrested for calling in a fake emergency after she reported a woman was yelling at someone to put a gun down. She is facing charges of recklessly endangering safety, and misuse of 911.