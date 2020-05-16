Fall Creek family throws prom for exchange student

When Francesca Busani left her home in Italy last year, she expected to have a typical American high school experience. What she didn't expect, was a global pandemic.

“At the beginning we thought, everybody thought the Coronavirus was like flu, so nothing was going to change.” Busani said . “I didn't really think it was coming here too, but at some point we stopped and started realizing that I might not be going back to school.:

Busani said one of the hardest hit parts of Italy was just two hours from her home.

“Lets say we could take a map of where the Coronavirus first started and the red zone, that is where I live,” she said. “It was a little bit scary seeing the cases increasing.”

As the pandemic spread, it forced her high school experience to be cut short. Unfortunately, one of those experiences was something she had been looking forward too for a long time. That experience was a high school prom.

“Yes, mostly because being a junior here you get to wear the poofy, big dresses and that was my dream since I was a kid.”

After spending nine months in Wisconsin, Busani is leaving Monday to go back to Italy. But she said leaving is not going to be an easy thing to do.

“No, way harder,” she said. “I knew that I was coming back to that kind of life so I knew what I was leaving and I knew after the year I would come back to the same exact life it was just like pausing it. This one is just closing a chapter and not being able to do it anymore.”

For the Dubiel's, they say Francesca isn't an exchange student anymore, she is a part of the family.

“I'm going to miss her so much,” said one of Busani's host siblings, Allison Dubiel. “I'm going to start crying.”

“My son said it best yesterday,” said Busani's host mother Taresa Dubiel. “He said, 'the house is going to be so boring starting Monday without Francesca here.

Although Busani is leaving, the family said it is not goodbye, it is see you later. The Dubiel's plan on either visiting her in Italy or having her come visit once the pandemic is over.

