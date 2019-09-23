Fall begins, but warm weather may stick around in much of the U.S.

Monday is the first day of fall. (Source: CNN)
Updated: Mon 3:45 AM, Sep 23, 2019

(CNN) - Say goodbye to summer. It's officially fall ya'll!

The autumnal equinox began Monday at 3:50 a.m. Eastern. This is the mid-point between the longest and shortest days of the year.

It's the moment when the sun is directly over the Equator and the Earth gets nearly the same amount of daylight and darkness.

Even though fall is here, it still may feel summer-like for a little longer.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, much of the U.S. will have warmer than normal temperatures for part of the fall.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus