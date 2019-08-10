Families mourn as funerals begin for Dayton shooting victims

Mourners bring flowers to a makeshift memorial for the slain in the Oregon District after a mass shooting that occurred early Sunday morning, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Dayton. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Updated: Sat 1:40 AM, Aug 10, 2019

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Families and friends left mourning lives lost in the Dayton mass shooting will begin to bury the dead.

Funerals are scheduled Saturday for six of the nine people killed in Sunday's attack, which also left more than 30 injured.

The remembrances will take place at churches and funeral homes around the Dayton area, as well as in West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Another two services are scheduled for Monday.

No arrangements have yet been made public for the ninth victim, Megan Betts, the sister of the shooter.

Investigators say 24-year-old Connor Betts, wearing a mask and body armor, opened fire with an AR-15 style gun outside businesses in a popular Dayton entertainment district. He was killed by police within less than 30 seconds.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
