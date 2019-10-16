Family Circle magazine shutting down after December issue

Meredith laid off 70 employees Wednesday, including about 25 staffers from Family Circle. (Source: WVLT via CNN)
(CNN) - The Family Circle is closing after nearly 90 years of circulation. The monthly home magazine for women says it will close after its December issue.

Family Circle has been around since 1932.

According its parent company Meredith, it boasts 13 million readers and more than one million followers on social media.

The company has not said why it's shutting down the publication.

Meredith laid off 70 employees Wednesday, including about 25 staffers from Family Circle. Meredith says some of the leadership from the publication will take on new roles with other brands.

