Family Fare opens in old Gordy's locations

Two former Gordy's locations in the Chippewa Falls area held open houses Tuesday, celebrating their new name and ownership.

The re-opened Family Fare grocery stores are on Bay Street in downtown Chippewa Falls, and on County Highway J in the Town of Lafayette.

In March, parent company Spartannash was the winning bidder for the former Gordy's locations, and officially switched to Family Fare on May 1.

Tuesday's event showcased the new and unique items Family Fare has, including its line of sushi, smokehouse, and organic foods.

"We are really excited to bring a new chapter to the community. I think this is going to be really good, once people see it, come in and see what we've done. It has been here a long time and it's always really good to see something fresh and new," said store director, Jeri Maher.

Along with the Chippewa Falls area locations, Family Fare has moved into former Gordy's locations in Barron, Cornell and Chetek.