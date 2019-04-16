Family Fun Night helps law enforcement connect with children

Local law enforcement officers took time to reach out and connect with some of the youngest people they protect and serve.

The Third Annual Family Fun Night took place at the Eau Claire Expo Center.

Games, balloon animals, and face-painting were all part of the fun night.

Last year, around 300 people came to the event.

It's held during Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month, and the event is meant to bring families and law enforcement officers together.

"It's an outreach from all of us that work in cases involving darkening children or child abuse and it's really a positive way for us to interact with families and for families to positively interacted a free event. There's no cost for anything that's here tonight (Tuesday)," said Detective Don Henning with the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Department.

Family Fun Night was hosted by the Chippewa Valley Child Advocacy Center, the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office, and the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.