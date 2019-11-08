Family Literacy Event to promote literacy and learning based family activities

The second annual Family Literacy Event will be held Saturday, Nov. 9 and it will promote literacy and learning based family activities.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Chippewa Valley Technical College’s Business Education Center.

The end of the event will wrap up with a ground read-a-loud from 11-11:30 a.m.

CVTC’s Early Childhood Education program and Student Life Department will be providing literacy- based activities with a focus on infants to 8-year-old.

The family event is free to the public.

