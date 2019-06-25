Family Video stores merge and open new location

After weeks of preparations, Eau Claire's Family Video opened its door this morning.

Eau Claire's two Family Video stores are condensing into one location.

The new location is 3006 London Road in the King’s Plaza, with the hours of 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Regional Director Matt Rose says he is excited about the new location.

"I love that it's new, it's different. It gives us a little smaller space to work in. The other store was pretty big and we didn't quite have the product to fill it up. It's been organized chaos. You have 12k movies coming in all at once; you have to take your time on it"

All current employees will be offered jobs at the new location.

Family Video says they are starting a "report card A" program. At the end of the year, students can bring in their report cards and will receive a free rental for every "A".

