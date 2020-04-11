Family and friends throw a parade for a local wedding anniversary

Steve and Carol Swobada are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they couldn't have a party.

“After this shutdown I thought we'd have to wait another 50 years,” jokes Steve.

However, their family and friends came together to make their day special.

“Steve and Carol had planned their 50th wedding anniversary and this has been in the works for a good year, and a couple weeks ago obviously when things change their party had to be canceled so Carol was super bummed about that, so a bunch of us decided we should throw them a parade instead,” says Nikki Bowe, their niece.

Using the power of social media, the plans started coming together.

“We've been chatting back and forth just threw it out there and said whoever you see or talk to let them know so yep social media got us together,” Bowe says.

The anniversary parade recognized the couple's contributions to farming.

“There's gonna be about 10 or 12 tractors coming in from out in the country because they were farmers for a long time,” she says.

Family and friends wanted the parade to be extra special for the Swobadas.

“They actually got married fifty years ago today at 1 o'clock so that's when we're doing the parade past their place,” Bowe says.

Even members of their original wedding party came to celebrate.

“They're super fun people. Very active out in the community, and they have lots of country friends and city friends and I think anybody who knows them would just say they're good people.”