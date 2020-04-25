Family creates front yard zoo

If you take a walk down Margaret Street, you may notice quite a display at one of the houses. The Rowekamps have set up a stuffed animal zoo which started as a way to help with homeschooling.

“We were looking for a way to get creative with homeschooling and do something fun, like project for our family, and we kind of had the inspiration from the window scavenger hunt that people are doing, so we're seeing all the families out for walks and things in the neighborhood, so we thought it'd be really fun to put a zoo together outside and give the kids something to look at,” says Michelle Rowekamp.

Both of the kids, Owen and Molly, played a part in the project.

“Molly found all the animals and figured out who lived together, and owen did research and wrote signs for each animal,” says Michelle.

Owen says it took him 3 days to compile all the research for the zoo.

“My favorite one is Africa, because it's so cool with all the rock and the grass and the pond and stuff.”

They're also looking to help a good cause.

“We've also been raising money for the humane society with this project, so every time we put it out we have a big sign and a jar and we're collecting cash donations and cat food and cat toys and stuff, and we've raised $113 so far,” says Michelle.

They are glad the project is making an impact, and hope to inspire others to get creative.

“A lot of people will walk by in the neighborhood, and they say thank you for putting this together, it's really fun and the kids enjoy it.”

