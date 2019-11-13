Family finds 2-year-old boy’s kidney donor with Facebook post

Updated: Wed 6:05 AM, Nov 13, 2019

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (WPTV/CNN) - A 2-year-old in Florida is on the road to recovery after a much-needed kidney transplant from a donor who saw a social media post from the boy’s mother.

Mother Lisa Chesson’s prayers were answered when a compassionate young woman offered to donate her kidney to 2-year-old Colton Chesson. (Source: Family photos/Facebook/WPTV/CNN)

Mother Lisa Chesson’s prayers were answered when a compassionate young woman offered to donate her kidney to 2-year-old Colton Chesson.

"It’s changed our whole life as a family, and we get to see our 2-year-old in a way we had never seen him before,” Chesson said.

In August, the desperate mother turned to Facebook to find a kidney donor for Colton.

Drew Schneider, 21, saw the post and realized her mother had met Chesson years ago. She decided to help the family, and her mother supported her decision.

"I don't think she will ever know how thankful we are. My husband and I talk about it every night. We pray and thank God every night,” Chesson said.

More than a month after the Sept. 30 transplant surgery, Colton and Schneider are on the road to recovery.

Colton is adjusting well to the new kidney, and Schneider, who owns a cheerleading company, is almost back to her usual active lifestyle.

"A 2-year-old boy is being able to play games and bathe and be lively with his family,” Schneider said.

Schneider says she competes in beauty pageants, and her platform from now on will be encouraging people to become living donors.

Copyright 2019 WPTV, Family photos, Facebook via CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus