Family on road to recovery after reported hit-and-run

An Eau Claire woman is on the road to recovery from critical injuries after police say she was involved in a hit-and-run by a drunk driver.

Jack Swenson, 22, is charged in the case. He was arrested for driving drunk and felony hit-and-run, along with 23 traffic citations.

He appeared in court Monday, where he waived right to a preliminary hearing.

Police say Carrie Flynn of Eau Claire was riding her bike on Starr Avenue, alongside her teenage daughter who was on foot, helping her train for a triathlon.

She was hit from behind by a car and suffered fractures in her back, neck, ribs, both legs, and ankles.

Carrie's husband, Shawn Flynn, says he remembers the day he got the call from his daughter.

“The first words out of her mouth when I answered the phone was just dad, mom’s dead,” said Flynn.

He says the road to recovery has required patience and positivity.

“Carrie is very positive,” said Flynn. “She’s strong and we’re just trying to look at the bright side that she’s alive.”

He says their faith and prayers have helped on this recovery journey.

Flynn says the crash has impacted their lives.

A week after the crash happened, the Flynn family had a trip to Disney World planned. He says he hopes they are able to make that up one day soon.

He says recovery isn’t always an easy process.

“I see that there are good days and days that aren’t so good,” said Flynn.

The healing process may be long, but Flynn says they're staying positive through it all.

Swenson is scheduled for an arraignment in September.

There is a benefit account set up for Carrie through Royal Credit Union in Eau Claire, P.O. Box 970. Any donations will be used for her medical expenses.

