Wisconsin family recovering after crash on icy road

A Wisconsin family is recovering after a rollover Sunday evening in Vernon County. According to Vernon County Sheriff John Spears, a pickup truck traveling north on Highway 131 lost control on ice-covered roads, left the roadway, and struck an embankment overturning the truck onto its passenger side.

A 21-year-old woman, her 24-year-old husband, and their two-year-old son, were able to crawl to safety. The adults were wearing their seat belts, and their son was secured in a child's seat. The woman went to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

The crash happened in Kickapoo, just north of Readstown.

