Farm Technology Days postponed until 2021

Farm Technology Days has been postponed to 2021 due to the impact of COVID-19.

The new dates of the event will be July 20-22, 2021 and will be hosted by Huntsinger Farms.

“The health and safety of all our attendees, volunteers, and exhibitors is our primary concern, and we felt we could not proceed with 2020 plans based on the ever-changing Covid-19 situation,” said John Leary, Executive Chair Wisconsin Farm Technology Days 2020, Eau Claire. “We are grateful to the Rygg family for their extraordinary offer to host the show on their Huntsinger Farms Eau Claire property in 2021. Collectively, the committee and the Rygg family are committed to building on the exciting plans we already had in place for this year to make next year’s show even better.”