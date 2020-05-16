Farmers Market opens for the first time

Eau Claire's Downtown Farmers Market started today at the Phoenix Park pavilion.

There were a few changes to the market, though. For the coming weeks, the vendors are required to wear masks and have been given an extra table to add some distance between vendor and customer. The vendors are also placed outside of the pavilion, with no vendors on the inside of the "U". There is one way foot traffic around the pavilion as well.

“A lot of them, this is their livelihood so it mattters to them that they're selling the products they have, and also people in our community really care about our local food system, so they want to help those farmers and small businesses out by purchasing the product. It really is a movement that's been around for awhile and it means a lot to them,” says Diedra Barrickman, Farmers Market manager.

The Farmers Market will likely continue with these changes until June, and then they will re-evaluate.