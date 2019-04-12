Farmers, gardeners prepare for planting season

Planters know April showers are good for healthy soil.

“It’s giving the plants their really good first drink after winter,” said Matt Weaver, a Horticulture and Operations Lead at The Bruce Company in Middleton. “Us gardeners are a lot more in tune to what’s going on with the weather.”

Weaver says April is a little bit different every year.

“What you want to do is wait until nature tells you that it’s time to plant,” said Weaver. “When you can stick a shovel in the ground and come up with not mud.”

While you wait for a sunny day, Weaver recommends planning out what your garden might look like and getting seeds ready to go.

Farmers also know all about the waiting game.

“Patience is a really important thing as a farmer,” said Mitch Breunig, owner of Mystic Valley Dairy Farm. “You have to be patient to do it at the right time.”

Breunig is also a crop farmer and is planning to harvest corn, soybean, and alfalfa.

He knows a good harvest depends on a good planting season.

“It’s really important to get the seeds in the ground in a timely time because your crop is affected the whole year,” Breunig said.

The perennial plant, alfalfa, is a concern for him.

“I know my inventory is getting a little light and I’m nervous about that,” he said. “Alfalfa is in really short supply and the price of alfalfa is going up.”

Both gardeners and farmers alike will keep a close eye on the weather the next month.

“Every day you lose on the front end, you push harder, you work longer, you try and get it done,” said Breunig. “When you're a farmer, every season kind of gets to be its own season.”

