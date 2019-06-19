Farmers recognized at annual dairy dinner in Chippewa Falls

An annual event bringing businesses and farmers together took place Wednesday night in Chippewa Falls.

The Chippewa June Dairy Day Farmers Appreciation Dinner was held at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

The event is hosted by the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by area businesses.

More than 100 businesses purchased 1,000 meal tickets for area farmers so they could enjoy the chicken dinner for free.

"We know how hard they work, and if we can appreciate them and show our appreciation for what they do for our local economy, this is just one very small way we show our appreciation with a chicken dinner. We do enjoy the milk, cheese, and ice cream that came from a lot of their hard work," said Michelle Farrow with the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Chippewa Falls dairy dinner has been going on since 1970.

The chamber expected more than 2,000 people to attend.