Fatal Popeyes stabbing suspect arrested, police say

A tweet Thursday morning from Prince George’s County police confirmed the capture of 30-year-old Ricoh McClain. (Source: Prince George's County Police Department)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 2:26 PM, Nov 14, 2019

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — The suspect accused of fatally stabbing a man who was cutting in line for Popeyes chicken sandwiches in Maryland has been arrested.

A tweet Thursday morning from Prince George’s County police confirmed the capture of 30-year-old Ricoh McClain. He was wanted on murder charges in the death of 28-year-old Kevin Tyrell Davis.

Police Chief Hank Stawinski has said only 15 seconds elapsed from when the Nov. 4 altercation started to when it ended with the stabbing. Stawinski said Davis had been “methodically” cutting the line for the rereleased chicken sandwiches for 15 minutes before McClain confronted him.

