Fatal accident in the town of Wheatland

Vernon County had it's first fatal 2020 accident on April 18, 2020. At 3:07 p.m. the Vernon County Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a UTV crash on Fortner Road south of State Highway 82 in the town of Wheatland.

Kyle P. Deegan, age 28, of rural Desoto was operating a Polaris Razr on a marked ATV route. Deegan lost control of his UTV causing it to go out of control striking a power pole. Kyle Deegan and backseat passenger's Austin Haskovec and Justin Martinek were all ejected from the UTV. Ryan Pritchard was in the front passenger seat wearing a seatbelt and remained inside the UTV during the crash. Pritchard was checked out and released at the scene by EMS. Justin Martinek was airlifted to Gundersen Health by Gundersen Air. Austin Haskovec was transported to Gundersen Health by Tri-State Ambulance, both with serious injuries. Kyle Deegan was pronounced deceased at the scene by Vernon County Coroner Betty Nigh.

Fortner Road remained closed during the Wisconsin DNR's investigation and for Vernon Electric to restore power. Alcohol appears to be a factor and none of the occupants were wearing helmets.

The accident remains under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.