Fatal car crash in Clark County

On March 5, 2020, at 7:14 pm, a one vehicle crash occurred on State Highway 29 near County Highway P in Clark County. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says there was one death, and the eastbound lanes of State Highway 29 were closed.

Authorities say that an SUV driving westbound on State Highway 29 lost control on the slippery roads. The SUV crossed the median and overturned, then came to rest in the eastbound lane. When the vehicle overturned, the driver was ejected. The driver of the SUV was a 63 year old Unity man and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says that the man did not appear to be wearing his seatbelt.

