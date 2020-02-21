Fatal car crash in St. Croix Falls

One juvenile has died and a teenage driver received life-threatening injuries following a car crash in St. Croix Falls.

On February 21st at 7:41 am, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center responded to a call of a vehicle rollover on 220th Street, half a mile south of Hwy 8 in the Town of St. Croix Falls. Authorities say an SUV was northbound on 220th Street, lost control on the icy roads and entered the east ditch. The SUV struck several trees as it rolled.

EMS arrived shortly after and attempted life saving measures. A juvenile passenger received fatal injuries. The teenage driver sustained life-threatening injuries and was air lifted to Regions Hospital, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says.

Both the passenger and the driver appeared to be wearing their seatbelts, and icy roadways are considered to be a factor in the accident. The crash is under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

