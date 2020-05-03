Fatal crash in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (Press Release)-- On 5/3/20 at approximately 7:28am, the Wisconsin State Patrol and Eau Claire County Sheriffs Department responded to a one vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 94 in Eau Claire County at milepost 82 eastbound.
Upon arrival it was discovered the lone occupant and driver, a 30-year-old
female from Black River Falls, Wi was deceased.
The initial investigation indicates the vehicle lost control, entered the median, then crossed the eastbound lanes into the ditch and rolled several
times. The driver was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.