One person dies in Polk County crash

One person is dead after a two vehicle crash in Polk County on Saturday morning.

The driver killed is identified by the Polk County Sheriff's Office as E Lor of St. Paul, Minnesota.

The Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 9:03 a.m. on State Highway 87 near 210th Avenue.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to St. Croix Regional Medical Center for their injuries. Lor was then airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul and later died. The second driver was treated for injuries, then released.

The crash appears to be related to icy road conditions according to The Polk County Sheriff's Office.