Fatal crash in Polk County

On Saturday June 22nd, 2019 at 1637 hours (4:37 pm), the Polk County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch Center received a report of a camper that was on fire and setting in the south ditch off of Ravine Drive, approximately 2 miles east of the Village of Dresser.

Upon arrival on scene, the Allied Fire Department from Dresser did extinguish the fire and discovered that the vehicle was occupied and the occupant had succumbed to the fire. Upon members of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrival on scene, evidence showed that the camper had been traveling east bound on Ravine Drive. The vehicle left the roadway to the right and entered the south ditch. After traveling several feet in the ditch the camper struck several trees. After the camper came to rest the vehicle ignited.

This matter is under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at this time. The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance: The Allied Fire Department and First responders, and the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The name of the occupant will be released at a later time.

