Fatal crash on State Highway 40 in Sawyer County

A 57-year-old Brookfield man is dead after crashing into a tree in Sawyer County.

The incident happened on Nov. 29 around 11:15 a.m. on State Highway 40 in the Town of Weirgor according to a press release from the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release, the man was driving southbound when he crossed the northbound lane, crashing into a tree.

The sheriff says witnesses and first responders tried to resuscitate the driver but were unsuccessful. Witnesses say the driver was hunched over the steering wheel and may have been unconscious before the crash.

The sheriff’s office will identify the driver after notifying his family.

The incident is still under investigation.

