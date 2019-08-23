Fatal crash in St. Croix County

One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a St. Croix County crash.

St. Croix Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Robert Heininger from New Richmond died after a car accident. Heininger’s vehicle went into the ditch, went into the air and rolled multiple times.

The St. Croix Medical Examiner pronounced Heininger dead.

The crash happened Aug. 23 at 12:13 a.m. on the US Highway 63 in the town of Erin Prairie.

Officials say Heininger was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the cash but alcohol is a possible cause of the crash.

