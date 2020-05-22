Fatal crash in Village of Winter

On May 21st at 8:30 a.m., the Sawyer County Sheriff's Deputies, Wisconsin State Patrol, Sawyer County EMS and Winter Fire Department responded to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 70 and County Highway W in the Village of Winter.

Initial investigation stated that 95 year-old, Beatrice C. Stoner of Winter failed to yield at the intersection and collided with Kenneth A. Beres, 33, of Weyerhaeuser.

Stoner received fatal injuries from the crash, while Beres received no known injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.