Fatal crash leaves one dead in Dunn County

A 22-year-old male has died after crashing into a tree early Wednesday morning in the Township of Tainter.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says just before 2 a.m., a call from an OnStar Notification Service advised them of the single-vehicle crash near the 7500 block of County Trunk B.

The department says it appears the male left the roadway and hit a tree. A rescue helicopter was not able to fly due to weather conditions and the male was taken to a hospital in Menomonie where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation, but alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The driver’s name is not being released at this time.

