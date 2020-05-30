Fatal crash near Spooner

On 05/29/20 at approximately 12:44 PM, the Wisconsin State Patrol and Washburn County Sheriffs Office responded to a one vehicle rollover crash on US 53 in Washburn County near milepost 154 southbound.

The initial investigation indicated the vehicle lost control, entered the ditch and rolled several times. The backseat passenger was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

The driver and front seat passenger were initially transported to Spooner Health. The backseat passenger received fatal injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.