Fatal hit and run in Lake Hallie

Lake Hallie Police responded to a call on Saturday May 2nd, just before 6:00 A.M., for a report of a subject in a ditch who appeared to be unresponsive. When Lake Hallie Police arrived at the scene (CTH 00 near 30th Ave.) they found 60 year old, Dennis Mohr, of Eau Claire deceased from what appeared to be injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

Officers found an auto part left at the scene and determined it came from a Hummer H2 SUV. Officers connected the part left at the scene belonged to a suspect vehicle in the neighborhood.

Lake Hallie officers and investigators from the Chippewa County Sheriffs Department spoke with Christopher J. Peterson, age 38, of Lake Hallie who admitted to driving the vehicle.

The Chippewa County District Attorney's Office was contacted and officers arrested Peterson for a Hit and Run- Involving Death.

