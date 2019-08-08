Fatal motorcycle crash caused by deer

1 person is dead after trying to avoid hitting a deer.

According to Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 50-year-old Anthony Lewsader of St. Paul was airlifted to a St. Paul hospital and later died due to his injuries from the crash.

Officials also say Lewsader was not wearing a helmet when riding his motorcycle and suffered injuries to the head.

Lewsader hit his breaks. He and his motorcycle came to a rest in the roadway.

The crash happened Tuesday on State Highway 87 in the town of Eureka.

