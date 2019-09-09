Fatal motorcycle crash in Buffalo County

One person suffered fatal injuries in Buffalo County after a motorcycle crash.

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, 51-year-old Troy Armistead was thrown from his motorcycle and suffered fatal injuries. Officials say Troy was not wearing a helmet.

The Sheriff’s Department says Troy missed a turn and they believe speed was a factor.

The crash happened Sep. 7th around 6:15 p.m. on State Highway 95 in the town of Cross.

The crash is under investigation.

