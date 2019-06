One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Rusk County.

Police say it happened just before 11AM Saturday morning near HWY 27 and Gokey Road in Ladysmith. Upon arrival, officials discovered two people had been thrown from a motorcycle. The male driver, 56, was flown to a hospital in Eau Claire.

A female passenger, 66, was pronounced dead on scene. The crash remains under investigation and names are not being released at this time.